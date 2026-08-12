Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
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I knew a fit/healthy 23 year old. A single shot and 3 weeks later, Myocarditis. I’m apparently smarter than 5/8th of the medical profession because I didn’t waste time scratching my head.

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