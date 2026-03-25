Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/24/dems-win-mar-a-lago-gregory-00843333A Mar-a-Lago flip: Dems win Trump's hometown Florida House district

Tuesday's results add more tallies to a trend of Democrats flipping Republican-held seats in state legislatures across the country over the past 14 months.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
31m

Jeanne Marrazo led the remdesivir trials at UAB. She later became Fauci’s successor at NIAID. “Run, death is near” was the standard of care. It might have killed more than AZT.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture