Changed the ‘RED’ (colored red) primary outcome that failed, showed no clinical benefit, to the ‘GREEN’ non-patient important outcome that showed some data that they could wring out some declaration of ‘hey, it works’…yet no one was interested in this…but they could declare some improvement and thus allowed them to declare success and made REMDESIVIR standard of care…it was academic research fraud really…they were getting nothing, no benefit when they looked at death, hospitalization etc. as the events were too low…so they used a non-consequential variable to then declare ‘hey, we have benefit’…using the fraud outcome variable ‘time to recovery’…making it now the PRIMARY outcome.

FDA should have been shut down for allowing this…and it should be shut down now under Makary, it IMO is worse….FDA knew the trick yet allowed it for Remdesivir and they allowed academic fraud……a procedural research trick that is devastating, deceiving the regulator and public but FDA knew, in fact, word is the FDA encouraged Fauci to do it so they could get REMDESIVIR approved for EUA even in spite of the LANCET’s Wang et al. study same day showing REMDESIVIR failed and trial was stopped early due to too many harms…devastating harms….so they, Fauci and Francis Collins, made a secondary outcome of no importance, the primary outcome…that’s the deadly fraud…in order to declare success.

and in turn, REMDESIVIR was able to be used to kill thousands…kidney and liver toxic for it costed over 3,000 US per dose…this drug, along with propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, diamorphine etc. were used to kill granny and grandpa as part of the deadly ‘COVID protocol’…

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

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Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

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Zelle:

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