This photo of Trump on Rushmore...your view, is it possible? I think it can be...you? I think January 2020 he was on his way, could do no wrong until they fucked him with the PCR created fake pandemic
now fucking him sideways with no lubricant having him bombing Iran with no sound reason; we are sweating for another's fever as they use our shoulders to fire their gun, now we deplete our missiles?
Can the orange one get to Rushmore? I say yes!
You?
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Yes, say why…
No, say why not!
let’s debate.
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I would be completely on board. He saved our Country. At least for a couple more years.