Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Murray J Allatt's avatar
Murray J Allatt
20m

Paul, which parts/points of this drivel do you say you agree with?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
1h

Dr James Lyons-Weiler's awesome rebuttal to this substance-less BS from the swamp - https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-empty-revolt-a-rational-rebuttal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture