‘Palestinians are beginning to resemble “walking corpses”, a United Nations official said on Thursday as Sir Keir Starmer called the starvation unfolding in Gaza “unspeakable and indefensible”.

Humanitarian workers in the territory are seeing children who are “emaciated, weak and at high risk of dying” without urgent treatment, said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UNRWA relief agency.

The prime minister is due to hold an emergency call with France and Germany on Friday to push for aid – and a ceasefire. “We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said. “The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen.”

Sir Keir’s comments came just hours before French president Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognise Palestinian statehood in September at the United Nations General Assembly.’

The number of people starving in Gaza is reported to have increased dramatically in recent days; most of the 113 hunger-related deaths recorded there so far have occurred in recent weeks, and 82 of those who have died were children, according to Palestinian health officials.’

Israel has imposed heavy restrictions on the amount of food and aid allowed to enter the territory, limiting aid to a handful of trucks each day following an 11-week total blockade earlier this year. UN officials say the aid delivered into the strip is a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed.’

“The urgency today is to end the war in Gaza and to provide aid to the civilian population. Peace is possible,” Macron said.