few times since he attempted to jump overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during his current deployment .

Communication has been difficult to come by, and he is now on medical hold.’

Jumping overboard?

Officials Demand USS Abraham Lincoln Investigation as Families Raise Alarm

Multiple USS Abraham Lincoln sailors have tried to go overboard amid extended deployment, families say

Loma, who lives in San Diego, said her husband had been repeatedly overextended before he tried to jump from the carrier.

“He’s scared,” Loma said. “He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out, his 13-year career is ruined, just like that. That’s not fair, that’s not right. That’s not what he should be worrying about right now.”

Rotten Meat, No Milk: Troops Detail Life Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

Loma said she initially received a call from the ship’s ombudsman after the incident but has not heard from anyone with the Navy in recent weeks.

Lincoln’s roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines remain on a deployment that began Nov. 21. The carrier has been deployed for more than eight months while supporting U.S. military operations in the Middle East against Iran.

Are we placing good men and women at risk for a lost war already? What is dry drunk sexual predator Hegseth thinking?

‘Lincoln’s roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines remain on a deployment that began Nov. 21. The carrier has been deployed for more than eight months while supporting U.S. military operations in the Middle East against Iran.’