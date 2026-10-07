Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 7

https://palexander.substack.com/p/there-is-no-indication-that-the-suspected

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 8

calm yourself, in a few days this is gone from news. they threw it at the wall, it aint sticking

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