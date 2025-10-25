Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
I do not believe/think Trump would do this coz there would be far too much political heat for it.

HOWEVER ...

Would I be surprised if Trump did do it? NOPE!! Would I bet against it? NOPE!! Here's why ...

Because they've reached the point: "We can do whatever we want, whenever we want, and there's NOTHING they can do about it!" To illustrate, consider the Epstein Files fiasco. Everybody and his brother knows that those Files are real, yet Trump & Co. wants to gaslight us into "It's all a hoax!"

Day in and day out, Trump & Co. stand as "untouchable". In any event, we'll know soon enough.

Jorge Fernandez
Dr. A, I'm sorry to kind of "hijack" this thread (a bit), but this is worth reporting *immediately*!

I've been reporting about Trump & Co.'s failure to do what needs to be done, opting instead to take "cosmetic" actions. As part of my report I've included how much the US National Debt (USND) has been increasing under Trump. It had been under $5 billion per day since Trump took office.

That's all changed BIG! The USND first hit $37T on August 12 of this year. Two days ago, on October 23, the USND reached $38T. That's $1 trillion in 72 days! This means that the USND is now increasing at the rate of almost $14 billion per day - THREE TIMES the rate of the last 9 months.

Folks, to me this is a clear sign of a huge and imminent event. Take that as you wish.

