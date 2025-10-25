This TMZ report I argue HAS to be UNTRUE! garbage! to say Trump to free Diddy? this thug gangsta? can't be so by daddy T, cannot be! POTUS Trump, no sane NORMAL man will kick a woman in the
head after he punched her to the floor, he tried to kill her, that was attempted murder and to free him will be a devastating move; I am hoping this reporting is just bullshit & not so! I think it is!
Back to the main thesis at hand as to the possible bogus TMZ and seems it was…a hit on POTUS Trump!
I sense this to be bogus, corrupt reporting by TMZ and in no sane universe can this be true!
POTUS Trump knows if Bieber changes his hair style, so do not tell me POTUS Trump does not know that the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine kills, he follows and knows everything…getting involved in this thug Diddy criminality shows you he is on top of everything and why we await him stopping the mRNA vaccine and pulling it from US market. IMO, this is and will be a catastrophic move by POTUS Trump…there is no benefit to USA. Trump knows better and he does not stand for this behavior by Diddy. This criminal behavior.
‘Trump Considering Commuting Sentence This Week’, Diddy
‘Donald Trump is considering commuting Diddy‘s sentence as early as this week, according to a high-ranking White House official.
According to our source, the President is “vacillating” on a commutation. We’re told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious -- “Trump will do what he wants,” and we’re told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week.’
I do not believe/think Trump would do this coz there would be far too much political heat for it.
HOWEVER ...
Would I be surprised if Trump did do it? NOPE!! Would I bet against it? NOPE!! Here's why ...
Because they've reached the point: "We can do whatever we want, whenever we want, and there's NOTHING they can do about it!" To illustrate, consider the Epstein Files fiasco. Everybody and his brother knows that those Files are real, yet Trump & Co. wants to gaslight us into "It's all a hoax!"
Day in and day out, Trump & Co. stand as "untouchable". In any event, we'll know soon enough.
Dr. A, I'm sorry to kind of "hijack" this thread (a bit), but this is worth reporting *immediately*!
I've been reporting about Trump & Co.'s failure to do what needs to be done, opting instead to take "cosmetic" actions. As part of my report I've included how much the US National Debt (USND) has been increasing under Trump. It had been under $5 billion per day since Trump took office.
That's all changed BIG! The USND first hit $37T on August 12 of this year. Two days ago, on October 23, the USND reached $38T. That's $1 trillion in 72 days! This means that the USND is now increasing at the rate of almost $14 billion per day - THREE TIMES the rate of the last 9 months.
Folks, to me this is a clear sign of a huge and imminent event. Take that as you wish.