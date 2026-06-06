Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…

2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1h

Trump is owned!

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