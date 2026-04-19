Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Hegseth is not connected to reality

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GKB
1h

The child bomber prematurely ejaculated America's load on behalf of the Genocidal, Apartheid State of Israel.

The result:

The Strait of Hormuz that was open before the unprovoked act of aggression is closed.

The Iranian State is intact and the son, who's father, wife, mother and infant daughter were bombed to death is the Supreme leader of the Nation.

13 US bases hosted by the Gulf States are no longer functional

The world is on the brink of the greatest economic catastrophe in our lifetimes.

Rather than seek a diplomatic solution to this debacle at America's making, the child bomber continues to ask Jesus to bless him for more death...and his boss continues to issue ultimatums & tantrums such as "I'll Huff and I'll Puff & I'll Blow your House Down" with admiration and cheers from the propagandized audience.

Did the Bill Gates clot shots make everyone lose their minds? ... And can we please ask for a Intervention for America to get itself better

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