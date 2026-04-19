This US General states that dry-drunk sexual predator whiskey Pete Hegseth is a clear and present danger to US military and Americans; we expended over 2 years of US tomahawk missiles in < one month
'This is a President not for the average American but for himself and his cronies'...this is a stunning set of statements...word is Hegseth is out, Trump is seeking the right time and soon...
We have diminished the ability of Iran to attack its neighbors, that is all and Hegseth is a clear and present danger. yes America first and the world together but it is no longer the case.
what is your view on this US General?
How wrapped up in this military bombing, is the photo below?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hegseth is not connected to reality
The child bomber prematurely ejaculated America's load on behalf of the Genocidal, Apartheid State of Israel.
The result:
The Strait of Hormuz that was open before the unprovoked act of aggression is closed.
The Iranian State is intact and the son, who's father, wife, mother and infant daughter were bombed to death is the Supreme leader of the Nation.
13 US bases hosted by the Gulf States are no longer functional
The world is on the brink of the greatest economic catastrophe in our lifetimes.
Rather than seek a diplomatic solution to this debacle at America's making, the child bomber continues to ask Jesus to bless him for more death...and his boss continues to issue ultimatums & tantrums such as "I'll Huff and I'll Puff & I'll Blow your House Down" with admiration and cheers from the propagandized audience.
Did the Bill Gates clot shots make everyone lose their minds? ... And can we please ask for a Intervention for America to get itself better