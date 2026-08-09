This US marine recruit...he was put on the spot and came through very perfectly. Huge admiration to this young US Marine! 'The values that you teach them'...Slow, calm, direct, and clear.
The Marine Corps adopted the blood stripe to honor fallen marines from the Battle of Chapultepec in 1847. Interestingly, the U.S. Army also wore the blood stripe in 1837.
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My friends dad was former Marine vice detective Highland Park Michigan followed mc arthur thru China back in the day. Always Faithful or known as semper fi.
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