Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
4h

My friends dad was former Marine vice detective Highland Park Michigan followed mc arthur thru China back in the day. Always Faithful or known as semper fi.

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Ann's avatar
Ann
6h

❤️

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