That is me giving a speech outside of DC to thousands of Americans (boy was this a stunning attendance and affair) with the beautiful red, white, and blue blowing mightily in the wind.

What is your view of the dry-drunk above, double-tapping, IMO murdering innocent people in Iran and elsewhere, prejudicing our precious military with aberrant orders?

Below is what FOX is not showing you…happened last night…Tel-Aviv…the truth and why this must stop now…Iran will not be defeated in this the way FOX et al. is saying. We need to stop the blood shed, you are not being told that Iran is pulverizing the US military bases across Middle East, damaging them, and is hitting Israel near at will. This video is NOW in Tel-Aviv! It is very sad and painful loss of live all sides, end it now! It is painful the Israelis harmed killed in this strike by Iran as well as when Iranians or Americans are killed. Bring our troops home POTUS Trump…please end it! Declare a victory, take an off-ramp. Find a way to negotiate a peace for all here. Truth be told, we the USA joined onto Israel’s bombing of Iran…this is not the US’s war…this is why the American have not been sold on it and will not be sold. The American people are not stupid. They elected you POTUS Trump for they saw the failures and devastation of the Democrat party and Biden et al., but I am afraid to say that your administration, policies, your actions today such as this Iran bombing scares the very same people who elected you. Please end this now! I still stand by you but very dismayed by this Iran matter. USA and our troops should have never been used in this manner! You have lost Rogan, Theo et al, people instrumental in your victory…listen to what they are saying. They want best for USA and our armed forces. They do not want to see innocent people killed! Fire the dry-drunk sexual predator whisky Pete Hegseth who has led you astray in your decision-making. Leave Iran alone, leave their damn oil alone, let the Persian people plot their course. Thank you POTUS Trump, I still have huge confidence in you!

IMO POTUS Trump must fire the dry-drunk sexual predator whisky Pete Hegseth, who helped lead him into this quicksand, this guy has placed Trump in a devastating box! And has postured the POTUS by the bullshit he tells the POTUS, into a possible series of war crimes charges. POTUS Trump must fire this drunk!

I will never support the regime in Iran. How can one support oppressive brutal people. Yet destroying the powerplants and bridges and civilian infrastructure of Iran, will never weaken the defiance of Iranians. That would be war crimes. Iran will fight forever if they have to. They will never surrender as would many other peoples in the situation they are in. IMO Iran must not have nuclear weapons but no nation should have nuclear weapons. Many who have nukes now should not! Truth is we are here because of what the west did to Iran in the 1950s. We wanted their oil…we always wanted it…they can’t keep their oil and the money is how we think…no, we in the west gots to have it…does not matter it is and was theirs…same shit today! We just want what is not ours when we have our own…there is a saying and it describes us today sadly to say:

‘it is the dread of thirst when the well is full (your own well), that is the thirst that is unquenchable (you can’t get enough and must have it all and take from everyone, even what is not yours and even by force)”…

POTUS Trump, this has been the view of America for decades, more recent ones too…I have defended this and argued for USA and argued it remains the last beacon of hope and nation for good, in this world! None like it! Give and give and give, it does. America, sweet America! Yet it does bad too. Please take steps to show that this is NOT America…help shape the sweet beautiful America for the future, for our children and theirs. It is in your hands, the next steps! Praises to you POTUS Trump!