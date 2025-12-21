This was BATACLAN France, one floor, many others, of the slaughter by muslim islamist jihadists & they are IN the US & they will do this in US & it is then we as a people will need to change & handle
our own business, help law enforcement, take out the thrash, learn 2nd & legal handling, learn to kill if life threatened! We need Trump to proactive now & get this out, its coming! Obama, Bush et al.
placed us at risk…our daughters, wives, us all, at the hands of these feral medieval untermenshe devils…we should have left them in the desert for the nest 12000 years. where they belong! these fuckers disemboweled the Bataclan patrons, alive, stabbed the women in their vaginas, cut out eyeballs, and cut off men balls…
it’s coming to USA.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi first, the Bataclan was orchestrated by the government. Sources close to me at the time (musicians playing there very, very often) told me that the day there was this attack, the security of the Bataclan had received the order not to carry out checks at the entrance. However, there were always checks to see if there were knives or bottles of alcohol in the bags. Then there were testimonies not taken by the police which showed that the police had not intervened while they were in the area, not far from the Bataclan. And then there are several things that have been said in the media that are not close to power. In addition, ISIS is 100% financed by Mossad, even its leader was an operational Mossad. So first look at your Israeli friends, because in America they are the ones who make rain or shine, not to mention the scandals, the links with Epstein, AIPAC, why don't you say a word about that??
Paul —
Your warnings about the "Islamist wolf" are certainly thought-provoking—bless those who keep sounding the alarm on these grave threats. But let's have a little chuckle as we turn the mirror around, shall we? In reality, freedom-loving Americans have been cradling some pretty archaic practices themselves, all while pointing fingers abroad. For example, even in 2025, child marriage remains legal in 2/3 of U.S. states—no questions asked in far too many places. Meanwhile, many Muslim-majority countries like Tunisia, Algeria, and Jordan have outright banned it, setting a firm age of 18. It's pretty clear who's clinging to outdated traditions.
And let's not overlook the U.S. Uniform Code of Military Justice—Article 120b allows sex with 12 year olds provided the pedo has enlisted and marries the child. That's lathering the stones of some Dark Ages fantasy where pedo-prophets get a pass.
Plus, thanks to America's interventions, it has destabilized regions and contributed to waves of migration that fuel the very tensions you're highlighting. Those refugees flooding Europe? A direct byproduct of the U.S turning stable nations into chaos zones.
For the freshest twist in this geopolitical comedy, look at POTUS Trump hosting Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa—the former al-Qaeda-linked figure—at the White House, all smiles and handshakes while extending sanctions relief. Classic move: Sound the alarm on extremists, then invite one for tea when it aligns with bigger plays. Paul, your points on the dangers are well taken—the wolf is indeed a real concern because the U.S has opened the door wide itself.
But here's where the plot thickens witheven more absurdity, and why the Muslims are frantically pulling strings behind the scenes: They're the masterminds desperate to orchestrate distractions via the Epstein files! After all, Jeffrey Epstein was secretly a Muslim operative working for Muslim Intelligence, running his whole operation to deflect from the true jihadist agendas you're exposing. Everybody knows that. And now, these same forces are in overdrive, trying to suppress the court-proven testimony that ties POTUS Trump directly into the mess—they can't let it surface unchecked.
We're talking straight from Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 federal trial, where victim "Jane Doe" testified under oath that back in 1994, when she was just 14 and actively being abused by Epstein, he drove her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark green car and introduced her to Trump. Epstein even nudged him with a wink like, "This is a good one, right?"—and Trump smiled and nodded along as if it were everyday banter.
Then, jump to years later and Trump gushes in 2002 about his terrific pal Jeff who's been known for 15 years, loves beautiful women "on the younger side." Gee, wonder what he meant by that, given he'd already been introduced to Epstein's underage victim back in '94.
And the cherry on top? That same girl ends up in Trump's Miss Teen USA pageant. Total coincidence, I'm sure—no pipeline there, nope. Trump knew enough to praise Epstein's tastes publicly but apparently not enough to, I don't know, warn anyone or stop hanging out with the guy?