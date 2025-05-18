This was NATURAL IMMUNITY!; Evidence existed to us in the research & medical field as far back as 2,500 years ago with the Athenian Plague (PELOPONNESIAN WAR) that natural immunity was robust,
life-long, bullet-proof; far superior that any immunity a vaccine could confer, ever! Yet CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, PHAC, Fauci, Njoo, Tam, Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Birx, Redfield, Hahn...
all, LIED, misled Trump & populations…
para, the same man affected was never attacked twice…that was folks, natural immunity…read the highlighted text below.
What I am showing you IS natural immunity 2,500 years ago…in the Athenian Plague…yes, 2,500 years ago…they just did not know what that was yet it was how natural immunity conferred protection…past exposure and RECOVERY conferred protection and when you read the translated account, they were describing natural immunity…akin to Edward Jenner’s rudimentary and first inoculations with cow pox pus from a blister…
Now to the Athenian Plague text, written for 2,500 years ago…para the same man was never attacked twice…that statement was all about natural immunity, see highlighted text below (2,500 years old during the plague)….:
The Project Gutenberg eBook of The History of the Peloponnesian War, by Thucydides
In fact, we have now been able to show that the presence of multiple antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 protein is clearly evident in people even 3 years after their initial infection with SARS-CoV-2, which demonstrates the establishment of lasting immune memory from natural infection. ( which lasts decades if not life long like other viruses because of immune memory just like sars1, Spanish flu and other viruses )
