attacking our police…like how we must shoot these fuckers at the border who attacked the border agents…50 calibre in your ass! all day long…tell them I said to do it…come speak to me…

physically beat up my police? my border agents? you low-life scum of the earth banal feral fecal animals, you so called ‘migrants’…if I had my way and ran things and made the rules, my orders, shoot you dead for that. no questions. and we will pile up the first 30 or 40, make a big EFFin pile, you will see how fast that shit stops…you will see who touches the border illegally.