Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
29m

‘Ketanji Brown Jackson sharply condemns Trump’s attacks on judges’

No comment on judges' attacks on Trump the past four years.

Re: Miller. Let me guess: he's a neocon and a staunch Zionist. I'd put $20 down that he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture