K Brown Jackson sharply condemns Trump.

‘Ketanji Brown Jackson sharply condemns Trump’s attacks on judges’

Trump’s attacks on judges; SCOTUS justice said it was time to address “the elephant in the room": the “threats and harassment” that judges have received from Trump and his allies.’ I think she is right and my advice to POTUS Trump, unsolicited and if I may, is yes, the black robes especially those with a democrat bent are seeking to thwart you yet some are ruling as are republican judges by their read and interpretation of the law…and SCOTUS…so DO NOT insult them or attack them in media for they are overlooking your case. Be smart about this. They have biases and best not to anger them. If you disagree, you go to the appellant level and if SCOTUS rules against you, that is the decision. It is that simple. Use legal means and the tools, but do not encourage open attacks on the judges. It is counter-productive, and you are only angering them. If there is a role for congress, then they should handle it…legally. IMO. Let congress deal with aberrant judges if that is the case.

Take the moral high-ground POTUS Trump and also, the invectives and acrimony can cause risk situations for judges. I say IMO that your supporters must not engage in that, no media etc. Use the prescribed tools to lodge your dissatisfaction, including more appointments to the bench, including SCOTUS if chance arises.

As to recent April job’s report, seems economy gave 170,000 jobs and it was better than expected; so many do not want to give Trump credit, but I say he deserves some sugar on this…yes with the sugar comes the bitter which is the disaster of the tariff situation, the major flaw being how it is rolled out and the flaw of not focusing acutely on China ‘only’ initially and working one on one with nations to craft agreements. So, while many say no sugar, I say I will give Trump some credit for the April numbers, but he gets the sour with the chaos of the Lutnick driven ding dong tariff disaster. I give you POTUS Trump some praise too for the jobs as I also question the disastrous ‘uncertainty’ tariffs.