tic tic tic, hhhmmm...are these 2 pedophiles? rapists? Diddy best make some room in his cell for his homeboy Jay-Z...is there smoke from this fire or fire from this smoke? Any word from Beyonce? Yet?
Bad boys for life indeed!...they need to explain why blood was dripping down the legs of one famous rapper male (young teen) after he hung out with Diddy et al. Did I read that right?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pedophilia is the glue that holds the Brothers of the Shadow together. Blackmail is their currency and murder is their game.
Time for them all to get exposed and go down... way down.. as in is that Sulfur I am smelling?
This is what Satan looks like folks!