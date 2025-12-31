Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DB's avatar
DB
2h

Dr. A,

You want POTUS to pull his 'beautiful' vaccine? Really?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Susu's avatar
Susu
2h

They can’t do a damn thing that if Trump doesn’t say so. There is no one more good honest and committed than RFK so getting rid of him would be counter productive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture