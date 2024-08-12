So, Tampon Tim, go study up the constitution and focus on the 1st amendment.

Misinformation my ass! You don’t agree or like what I said so it’s misinformation? You want to attack my free speech? So, what if it’s misinformation, so what! Too bad! If you do not like it, fuck off! That is my motto 24/7. I don’t need like your stuff and you don’t need like mine.

The government operates on pure misinformation 24/7, nothing, pure nothing, ZERO, the government says is ever true! Governments bullshit and deceive and damage us with information in 2 ways always 1) to cover up and mislead on something they just did or 2) to spin ahead of time for something they are about to do.

First amendment:

‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’