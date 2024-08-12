Tim Walz (Kamala Harris' VP pick) can attack free speech & say no guarantees? Who the fuck is this Stolen valor Pillsbury Doughboy Tampon Tim to tell us about 'free speech'? Fuck Walz! You don't like
it, well don't fucking read it or listen to it, turn it off or close it! But you will NEVER stop my exercise of the First Amendment! see it below! Americans are FREE to say what the FUCK they want!
So, Tampon Tim, go study up the constitution and focus on the 1st amendment.
Misinformation my ass! You don’t agree or like what I said so it’s misinformation? You want to attack my free speech? So, what if it’s misinformation, so what! Too bad! If you do not like it, fuck off! That is my motto 24/7. I don’t need like your stuff and you don’t need like mine.
The government operates on pure misinformation 24/7, nothing, pure nothing, ZERO, the government says is ever true! Governments bullshit and deceive and damage us with information in 2 ways always 1) to cover up and mislead on something they just did or 2) to spin ahead of time for something they are about to do.
First amendment:
‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’
This Pillsbury Dough boy coward LIAR is DANGEROUS!
Wake up America!!
Interesting Call in on Alex Jones show today. The caller went on a trip with Tim back in 96 to China, Tim is a great admire of the communist philosophy, bought a few Red Books , and obviously still is now, https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66b9504e9d3ecd10107eb39e