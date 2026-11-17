Lutnick must be fired now and investigated to see if he breached US national security and made to pay if he did. anyone who did!

The NVIDIA board told Huang today to fuck off, cannot come back…thank God there is some clear thinking people in this world! I do not think Huang understands the shit of trouble he is in, Democrats salivating to roast him over the coals for if this is 1% spies and chips, many will fall, end up in jail…Trump et al. can play it as if this nothing…it ain’t nothing…this could well be spying Julius and Ethel Rosenberg styling…remember their faiths? they were executed. for spying et al.

Did NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang engage in activity with a sexpot that breached US national security with China? Did China get our chips and have strengthened? As bad as when Obama gave Iran our drones and naval gun boats…

Side-bar, the lies have begun to frighten you, to give them cause to continue the Iran war because they know you figured them out. Do not forget WMD lies of Bush 1.0 senior et al. Iraq/Kuwait Powell et al. and then lies of Bush Jr. with Iraq. All were lies, like Operation Northwoods, Vietnam Gulf of Tonkin etc. None of it is true. But they will put things out in media to then allow them to hold many discussions to confuse you.

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‘What in God’s name was Trump thinking when, after being briefed twice, including by his own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, he never bothered to tell the Elvis of the tech world, Jensen Huang, that his frisky Chinese playmate, Alice Huang, the executive of a Singapore-based tech company, was very likely a microchip Mata Hari, downloading their pillow talk to China’s Ministry of State Security? It is such an inconceivable lapse in national security that furrow-browed commentators across the land are trying to ferret out the reason why the president of the United States could have received this five-alarm-fire intel with a half-hearted shrug.

Business and Pleasure: Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in Taiwan in 2025. ( credit: AFP PHOTO / CTI via AFPTV/AFP via Getty)

The reason is, there isn’t one, or rather not one that tallies with obvious geopolitical goals. The reason is the same thing that’s existed in plain sight for the last two chaotic years: Trump’s moral turpitude, his endless accommodation of reciprocal greed, and his slavering, star-fucking naivety in the face of wealth, winners and world dominators, whether they be Vladimir Putin or Jensen Huang. And since Trump picks the people round him, why should they be any different? A sociopath with grievances is surrounded by mediocrities with ambitions. Commerce Secretary Lutnick is an ethical slug, happy to turn a blind eye, if that’s what his boss wants, to the suspicious activities of companies like honeypot Alice Huang’s Megaspeed, a major Nvidia client, despite Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent beating on him to add it to the Entity List, the U.S. export control tool that restricts trade with companies deemed to be a national security risk.

Golden Alliance: Jensen Huang and President Trump in Washington (Sept 29)

According to the NYT, one of the president’s advisers said that Trump saw Jensen’s jam “mainly through the lens of adultery and dismissed the idea of Mr Huang’s entanglement posing threat to the country.” The whiff of sleaze probably gave Trump even more affinity with Jensen as a supersalesman — Nvidia sales were projected to hit $1 trillion by 2029 — whose globe-trotting libido brought some big-dick luster to the nerdy circle of tech lords vying for the president’s favor. Further proof of Jensen’s admirable swagger is that he donated $25 million to Trump’s ballroom. It didn’t seem to trouble Trump that Jensen’s gloriously self-serving argument that putting Nvidia’s premium chips in the hands of Beijing would ultimately spread the power of U.S. technology and enhance its geopolitical influence is in direct conflict with Trump’s own much-touted rationale for opposing stricter safety regulations on AI because they would slow America down in winning the AI race against, uh, China. “Whoever wins AI, wins,” Trump has declared.

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When the Chips are Down

A surging stock market overrides every other concern in the Trump White House. His first-term fantasy of bringing back the glory days of red state coal mines was a bust, when there wasn’t the anticipated rush to descend to the bowels of the earth and contract black lung disease, and his hapless tariff twaddle undermined all those promises to bully back to the U.S. manufacturing jobs that had fled overseas. Ten years later, Trump 45’s whole revival plan seems hilariously retro. In Trump’s go-go second term, the AI giants are where the stock market action is, and Jensen’s $5 trillion company was not just the indispensable supplier of AI’s chip underpinnings, but the unofficial central bank of the AI industry, loaning vast sums to start-up companies so they could buy Nvidia chips. As one canny investor said to me, “If Nvidia’s circular financing collapses, it will be Fukushima in Silicon Valley.” (It’s already a blast site in the six-thousand-square-foot Huang mansion in the Los Altos Hills, where the leather man not only has to deal with the wrath of his wife of forty years, but that of his two, maybe three mistresses who now know about the existence of each other) Nearly $600 billion has been wiped off of Nvidia’s value. Who knew that it would be Jensen’s johnson that would nuke his hardware dream?

Air Traffic Out of Control

The trouble with this otherwise delicious scandal is that it overwhelmed the buoyancy of the midterm election results with fresh reminders of White House delinquency. We had all hoped for a sabbatical from madness for a bit, as those fresh Democratic faces appeared on our screens rolling up their sleeves to address the last two years of lawless chaos. But the grounding of all domestic flights on Friday night felt like a hideous salvo of what’s in store. When I heard the airport news, one word flashed through my mind. Not sabotage. Not terrorism. DOGE. Surely, the FAA’s efficiency has been undermined not just by antiquated communications equipment but also by a workforce of aviation safety assistants and maintenance mechanics slashed by Elon Musk’s chainsaw in 2025.

Terminal Madness: Grounded planes at LAX (Nov 13)

The real national security risk sits in the Oval Office. Long after Trump has dissolved into a pile of orange dust, colliding planes, a raging measles epidemic, and a collapse of trust in democratic institutions will be his true monuments to himself. Through his unique blend of ignorance, malice, and self-centeredness, he has made the world an infinitely more dangerous place.’