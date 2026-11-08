He’ll still be emboldened by the curse of presidential immunity granted by the Supreme Court. The next shoe drop will likely be thunderous. It’s well documented that chronic narcissists are at their most fragile when confronted with unequivocal evidence of their own failure.”

"many of the winners arose from the caring professions — pastors, doctors, social workers — in other words, professional empaths". Well stated Tina. This is what we needed, some level of character and competence, not the idiots and morons and prostrating bobble-head sycophants from FOX News. Really America rejected FOX News…

Tina sure has a way with words and lots she stated I agree with. While I try to defend Trump, she is not wrong on many fronts.

What? Trump MAGA supporters burning their hats? Daddy Trump needs to re-calibrate and he sure can do some good but serious soul searching is needed, get his sons out of any meetings, revoke all their insider contracts, do not pardon ANYONE who needs to be investigated, open up Epstein regardless of if your buddies are involved and end the Iran war. Apologize for the 12 year old girls killed in Iran by US military strike Minab. Pay those families. Something. For their loss, if they did that to American kids I would want the very ground the wrong doers walked on cindered. Withdraw all government contracts Musk has until he is vetted under oath. Fire waste of time RFK Jr., drunkard Patel, drunkard rapist Hegseth, Waltz, Epstein’s buddy Lutnick etc.

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“Is our long national nightmare over? That strange lightness we felt as we blundered out into the sunlight Wednesday, the rock rolling off our backs, the two-year moral migraine floating away. Sober headlines like “Repudiation,” “Rebuke,” and “Rejection” didn’t begin to capture the Democrats’ ground-and-pound of America’s most corrupt president and his band of avaricious crypto trolls. Seven Senate seats flipped! Over forty House seats gained! Woot, woot!

Party On: Victory celebrations in Kansas, which elected the first Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

And how wondrous that so many of the midterm winners are a whole new species of candidates. The usual breeding ground for Democratic contenders is the legal profession and the party system. It’s surely no accident that, in an era when cruelty has been the coin of the realm, many of the winners arose from the caring professions — pastors, doctors, social workers — in other words, professional empaths. It turns out that the American people, bludgeoned with profanity and human disregard, have been overwhelmingly hankering for decency after all.

Almost $200 million slathered on the Texas race by Elon Musk, who once said “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy” couldn’t make voters buy what the malodorous Ken Paxton was selling. Turns out Paxton’s instincts were right when he wanted to hold his last rally at the Alamo, until an aide actually did remember the Alamo and moved the event to a Tex-Mex restaurant. It was a beautiful thing that 36-year-old one-time seminarian and middle school teacher James Talarico beat back Paxton and Elon’s obscene war chest, a two-fisted fuck-you to the arrogance of tech overlords and the pollution of the Citizens United decision.

Loving his Neighbors: Senator-elect James Talarico thanks his supporters on election night.

Maybe there was even a ghost of behavior change from the other side. Only a week ago, the ever vile Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidate, was defending his indefensible TV ad that exploited the childhood rape of his opponent, Dr. Amy Acton, and featured her five-decade-long estranged mother. And yet when Vivek lost to Acton on Tuesday, he gave a surprisingly gracious concession speech, so bafflingly pleasant you wondered if his whole twisted schtick was a now-defunct political feint. Is it that being evil gets old or just less effective?

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Reversal of Fortune

Majority Celebrations: Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In the last year, it’s been fashionable amongst Dems to trash 75-year-old Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. But, hey, it was the supposedly toothless old road warrior Schumer who talent spotted the young comet Talarico, who coaxed grizzled former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown to come out of retirement to make a successful last stand, and, who according to the NYT , spent months wooing the consensus-building former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper to flip a Senate seat. Plus, it turns out we all underestimated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The hitherto dour party operative finally located his missing mojo. In his dogged enforcement of the Democrats’ messaging discipline, we now see strategy. In his bromidey pledge to take on affordability on day one, we now glimpse purpose. Hakeem jammed at the podium of his victory watch party without notes, ebullient, loose, Nancy Pelosi’s understudy no more.

Trump Funk

Compare and contrast the way the Dems ground it out to the Republican rout with Captain Chaos at the helm. “Pretend I am on the ballot” was not just an expression of Trump’s delusion that he was still the key asset at the ballot box, but of his conviction that by simply anointing someone, that person would acquire magical winning properties. It’s the modern equivalent of the Roman emperor Caligula threatening to nominate his favorite horse as consul.

There was something singularly perverse about Trump’s midterm mindset, endowing his benison upon the universally despised Paxton. He managed to convert support into humiliation by repeatedly alluding to Ohio Senate incumbent Jon Husted’s “pile of muscle” ass. He fecklessly raised the hopes of Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, that she could win her brother’s South Carolina seat. Making sport of Darline under the guise of a fake tribute to his pal Lindsey was painful to witness. After all, just three months after Lindsey died, Trump gifted Putin with the reversal of the senator’s proudest achievement, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act. Trump’s antics were all a flex, a ginned-up display of braggadocio, not unlike his boast that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

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How did the greatest country in the world end up with one president who was senile, followed by another who is a lunatic? With two more years to go, let’s not forget this is where we are still. Trump continues to wield the sword of executive power. He’ll still have the law-blocking command of the veto. He’ll still be emboldened by the curse of presidential immunity granted by the Supreme Court. The next shoe drop will likely be thunderous. It’s well documented that chronic narcissists are at their most fragile when confronted with unequivocal evidence of their own failure.

Okay, but Debbie Downers, please shut your cake holes for a bit. Just close your eyes and think of JD Vance’s mean pumpkin face suffused with panic, Stephen Miller’s cue-ball head tossing and turning on his pounded pillow, and Pistol Pete Hegseth burning up Signal to get intel on when he’ll be impeached. And console yourself with the fact that Melania will soon end the war in Ukraine.”

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