NVIDIOUS is the right word, filth, banal, decadence, fecal, stinks to high heavens…
Trump’s revoking of Jensen’s red card is nothing short of covering for Chinese espionage. So much for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s hope of making Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick the fall guy for sloppily enforced export controls on technology that the Chinese are racing to weaponize for economic and military advantage. The NYT confirmed yesterday that Jensen’s Chinese paramour, Alice Huang, kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was sleeping with Jensen. But Trump doesn’t care. He’s happy to take the credit (“I made the deal!”) for getting Nvidia’s top player back on the field before any Congressional hearing or credibly thorough board investigation — effectively trading America’s national security for a rocket boost to Nvidia’s stock price. (Bessent, btw, had been advocating for an outside candidate to come in as Nvidia CEO. But, sensing where the Jensen winds were blowing, he did an Olympic chip flip on Face the Nation yesterday, and had the temerity to say Jensen “is on the outside now.”)’
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‘What the actual fuck? The disgraceful actions of the spineless grovelers who call themselves a board and have reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia set my hair on fire. What does it take to get canned anymore? Now we know the real meaning of shareholder value: the abandonment of every other value except greed. It’s as if the immunity granted Trump by the delinquent Supreme Court in 2024 has now spread to the rest of his lawless circle, answerable to no oversight except avaricious presidential patronage. As one Silicon Valley investor vented to me, “I never thought the Nvidia board would act like FIFA. Is board chair Harvey Jones the second coming of Gianni Infantino?”
Trump’s revoking of Jensen’s red card is nothing short of covering for Chinese espionage. So much for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s hope of making Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick the fall guy for sloppily enforced export controls on technology that the Chinese are racing to weaponize for economic and military advantage. The NYT confirmed yesterday that Jensen’s Chinese paramour, Alice Huang, kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was sleeping with Jensen. But Trump doesn’t care. He’s happy to take the credit (“I made the deal!”) for getting Nvidia’s top player back on the field before any Congressional hearing or credibly thorough board investigation — effectively trading America’s national security for a rocket boost to Nvidia’s stock price. (Bessent, btw, had been advocating for an outside candidate to come in as Nvidia CEO. But, sensing where the Jensen winds were blowing, he did an Olympic chip flip on Face the Nation yesterday, and had the temerity to say Jensen “is on the outside now.”)
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The notion that there was no other tech divinity – inside or out– who could permanently take over the $5 trillion chip Goliath is only further proof of Jensen’s malfeasance as CEO. No succession plan. Sixty direct reports. No chairman of the board. His bratty 35-year-old daughter Madison (her resume highlight: managing a Parisian pastry shop) as his effective chief of staff. Business deals done on a handshake. Jensen was running one of the most valuable companies in the world like an Italian family restaurant. And don’t forget he was also reportedly sleeping with an Nvidia VP.
At least the eleven days in exile allowed some truth to seep through the heavily varnished comms picture of Jensen as a Napoleonic genius who swept through time zones at the head of a loyal army of tech conquistadors. Turns out Jensen ran Nvidia on fear and public humiliation. The NYT reported that he told an employee who displeased him that he could rip the top of his head off and pee on his brain– and hectored another that his mother should have aborted him. No surprise Nvidia has settled two lawsuits (that we know about) over Jensen’s explosive behavior. And nepo harridan Madison was widely disliked, required by the HR department to take weekly management lessons. Now that the emperor Jensen is back on the throne, you can expect the truth vault to snap shut. When trading closed today, Nvidia’s stock had climbed more than 30%.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
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14092
Nvidious
What makes all this so wretched is that it’s a reminder, once again, that Trump’s elevation of rank shamelessness still reigns. There is no one more inventive at the degradation of America than our 47th president. Trump has brought the sledgehammer down on everything that made our civilization hopeful and ever improving. I was heartened thinking about new House leader Hakeem Jeffries getting ready to clean the Augean stables of White House corruption. I thrilled to the words of incoming House Judiciary chair Jamie Raskin: “Why are Trump and Lutnick putting China’s interests first? Is it just the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars they’re making out in the open or does Huang have even more damning information on them? A real Congress will find out.” But will they? Or will Trump, Huang, and Lutnick keep floating in a morality-free airspace, like those inflated balloon figures in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, untethered to earthly laws and ethical consequences?
Lori Huang, our lonely eyes have turned to you.“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” Trump said ominously today. “She’s a fantastic woman.” Don’t do it, Lori. For the sake of all of us, hand Jensen his ass.
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It starts at the TOP, Ms Tina Brown -- right at the TOP!
When the "leader" of a country allows Fat Rat after Fat Rat after Fat Rat to escape all justice, that attitude towards law, order and justice propagates throughout all of society. Ethical and moral codes begin to be disregarded or done away with altogether and it's all downhill from there.
Such is the sad state of this once-great country. And it starts at the TOP - never forget that - so do not make the mistake of putting this on anyone else other than at the feet of Donald J. Trump.