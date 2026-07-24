Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/trumps-foul-mouthed-iran-meltdown-1953272 Trump's foul-mouthed Iran meltdown leaked as president in 'revenge mode' as he runs out of options

Donald Trump unleashed a series of expletives in an explosive rant about his war in Iran during a recent Oval Office meeting, according to those who overheard the tirade

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3h

A significant majority of people - of all kinds - WANT OUT of the Iran war. It's been repeatedly voiced.

So why isn't Trump doing what the vast majority agree is the correct course of action?

I don't know about you, but to me it's perfectly clear that when an **agenda with a purpose** is being pursued, NOTHING else matters -- not logic, not common sense, not economics, not national or international well being, and certainly not public opinion or desires -- The Agenda rules!!

That's the primary reason suggesting that Trump is following orders. He **MUST** stick to the plan, he MUST obey the orders, the alternative is removal from office and maybe removal from life! To put it another way, why else would Trump *NOT* do what the majority here and abroad are begging for?

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