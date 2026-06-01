Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

what is your view of this piece by Tina?

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AwakeNotWoke
2h

Paul -

I must respectfully reject Roger Kimber’s moronic comment in its entirety.

Kimber is the textbook definition of a MIGA — Make Israel Great Again — zealot and an Israel First ideologue. In his worldview, America’s 30 + billion per decade in military aid to a country that never stood in harm's way with America in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan or Iraq while many other nations put boots on the ground is somehow insufficient. Pouring another 30+ billion (and counting) into this disastrous Iran war is still not enough. He apparently believes the world economy should suffer, Americans should endure higher gas prices, and we risk recession — all so Israel can pursue its objectives without limit.

Thanks to Roger and others of his persuasion, America is now contemplating $350 billion in war reparations to Israel for decades of Netanyahu’s bullshit and lies. This war, partly designed to shield Netanyahu from his corruption trial, has exposed glaring American military weaknesses, strengthened Iran’s regional position, handed strategic advantages to the Chinese Communist Party, and left the U.S. more isolated. Yet none of that seems to trouble Kimber.

This is not patriotism. This is treason dressed up as “support for America's greatest ally,” the "greatest ally" that never fought beside the US in any of its prior endless wars of aggression in Asia, the Middle East or Latin America

Kimber, the sheer gall of lecturing Paul about sanity while demanding America bleed indefinitely for a foreign power is peak philosemitism. The American people are not your personal ATM or cannon fodder, Roger. Your priorities are glaringly obvious, and they are not America First.

Those here with a brain and who are patriotic Americans will continue putting American interests first — not whatever endless blank check your ideology demands.

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