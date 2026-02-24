Federal officials have for years tried to wean Silicon Valley from its dependence on Taiwan, an island democracy roughly the size of Maryland that makes 90 percent of the world’s high-end computer chips. In secret briefings held in Washington and Silicon Valley, national security officials warned executives from companies like Apple, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm that China was making plans to retake Taiwan, which Beijing has long considered a breakaway territory. A Chinese blockade of Taiwan, the officials said, could choke the supply of computer chips made on the island and bring the U.S. tech industry to its knees.

The Looming Taiwan Chip Disaster That Silicon Valley Has Long Ignored

If China invades Taiwan and cuts off its chip exports to American companies, the tech industry and the U.S. economy would be crippled.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor)[4][5] is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. It is the world's largest dedicated contract chipmaker, the largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, and a key supplier of Nvidia, Apple, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.[6][7] It is one of the world's most valuable semiconductor companies,[8] and Taiwan's largest company,[9][10] with headquarters and main operations located in the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

TSMC is expanding its manufacturing facilities in Phoenix.Credit...

’It was a step toward solving an intractable problem: New plants won’t be built in the United States unless companies agree to buy the chips produced in them, which would be more expensive and cut into profits. It has been a Catch-22 that federal intervention has struggled to solve.

“Reshoring manufacturing that’s critical to our national and economic security is a top priority for President Trump, and the Trump administration is implementing a nuanced and multifaceted policy approach to deliver,” said Kush Desai, a White House spokesman.’

