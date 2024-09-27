To me, Putin should be always be dealt with via one eye open one closed but it is IMO the west, NATO etc. & neocons neolibs dark sick warmongers military-industrial complex people taking us to WW III,
not Putin; if the man tells you do not strike into his territory, then why the fuck would we strike or give Ukraine the capacity? He said he will use nuclear bombs, so is this what you want? What if
China joins him? I do not trust Putin but he IMO, is not the enemy of USA. Russian people are not the enemy. As much as Chinese people are not the enemy. It is often the leaders of these nations who are our enemy, with their peoples in chains. China is more of our challenge. He Putin, said Ukraine joining in NATO is a threat to his nation, their security, and he is right. When you think about it. For example, if we awoke tomorrow and found out that Canada at the border with USA, the Niagara border, has allowed Putin to place troops and bombs and nuclear bombs there, one foot from US border, would USA not be right to take it as a threat and bomb the shit out of Canada? I would. Vice vera too. If diplomacy fails to reverse.
So, Putin says do not let Ukraine into NATO as that would allow NATO and US troops potentially into Ukraine at his border. James Baker III promises to Mikhail Gorbachev have been breached.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘U.S. Secretary of State James Baker’s (see below) famous “not one inch eastward” assurance about NATO expansion in his meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on February 9, 1990, was part of a cascade of assurances about Soviet security given by Western leaders to Gorbachev and other Soviet officials throughout the process of German unification in 1990 and on into 1991, according to declassified U.S., Soviet, German, British and French documents posted today by the National Security Archive at George Washington University (http://nsarchive.gwu.edu).’
But NATO breached this assurance.
Should Putin trust? Some say this is really more about microchips in Taiwan and a warning to China re Taiwan…hhhmmm, messages being sent…interesting and may have a play there but let’s focus. Why would we now be almost in a nuclear war that would shed US blood and treasure, for a nation that has no national security interests with us? For a man whose claim to fame is playing the piano with his penis? A cross-dressing pump wearing freak pedophile? Where we the west helped install this cross-dressing freak? Why can’t USA get out of this fraud and stop the funding of this Ukraine fraud and this matter? Why can’t the USA work to end this? For sure we need Trump to end this.
Now we learn of US oil tankers that service our military ships, carriers, running aground. A key Navy Oiler, US Navy oiler USNS Big Horn.
Now Witness the Firepower of this Fully Armed and Operational Battle Station (substack.com)
LIONESS of JUDAH Ministry put out a decent stack on this and I would let it speak for itself…
End Times Headline News. September 26 2024 (substack.com)
Ukraine President plays the piano with his penis
Pump-wearing Zelensky freak cross-dresser that we seek to shed blood for and go to WW III:
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Putin doesn't bluff.
The neocons - Blinken and fatface Nuland - are stupid to realize it.
Or...maybe...they want WW3.
G’day .. I just had a quick dip into the emails ...
NATO ?...
The EU nazi project that created the CCP and the bolsheviks and the communists and probably has its roots in the Vatican ....etc etc ...the who .. all the usual suspects ...
.... why not get the nato bosses and all their affiliated characters dressed up in the military clothes and get them armed etc and take them straight to the frontline ...
I wonder what would happen ?
And not to forget the CEO’s of the big corporations ..!
I think maybe the world would be quite peaceful after a little time had passed!!??
“Imagine all the people living for today .. you may say I’m a dreamer but I’m not the only one ..
But why is it that the people in control only want to create nightmares .. not for themselves but for everyone else..
I think we will thank the Russian people..!
They are the ones trying to resolve these problems.
And did I hear that the corporations now own 30% of the land over there?
How convenient that the people over there against there wishes have been sent to the battlefront already and others have fled..!!
The usual suspects seem to be at the roots of these conflicts..
It’s not that we havnt seen all this insanity before..
The masters of war ...!
I’m thanking the Russian people .
The west is pushing hard to start a global conflagration ..!
Who gains from that ?
The usual suspects!!