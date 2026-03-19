Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
6m

PLEASE DO NOT MIX THE PHOTOS OF PETE HEGSETH w/ PEDOPHILES.. THAT IS CALLED BAIT AND SWITCH, MR. ALEXANDER. I am hope Epsteing is rotting in his personal hell.. but what does that have to do with the photos of Pete Hegseth.. PLEASE TRY TO REMAIN ON TOPIC IN OUR POSTS INSTEAD OF JUST AD LIBBING IT AND MIXING UP ORANGES APPLES AND NUTS.... as in NUTS..

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3m

Not POTUS Trump, Paul. He flew on the Lolita Express and hung out with Epstein for noble reasons. He spoke approvingly of Epstein's preference for females "on the younger side" because they were at a good age for Sunday School and Bible studies. The only thing POTUS Trump groomed 9 year olds for was choir practice.

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