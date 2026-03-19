Why can’t these rich men go fuck their dogs and cats and their pigs and horses…why? fondle them, fuck them, rape your animals. not our girls.

POTUS Trump must lead on this and get it all out, force it to the open and help us find and punish them men, all involved, and I know many he knows and are in his circle. He has to let light sanitize this and help us, no matter who it is. If Pom Pom Pam Bambi as AG cannot find her big girl drawers to handle the job, fire her. If Kash money Patel wants to party on FBI’s dime and time, fire him. We need proper people in these roles capable and competent. Bongino was a blowhard failure, but he had the decency and testicles enough and character to know ‘boy, I just bullshitting the public, our role is to cover up the Epstein rapes and sexcapades and the big players involved, so I am leaving this filth’…I admired Bongino for this.

Over to you POTUS Trump to help us, thank you for tending to this matter. I support you!

given that was ALL that Epstein and his clan and crew were into…seeking little girls 24/7, females to rape and abuse…to control and sell…to barter….no one can tell me that. It is clear. And it is they who must make their case to the public as to why they were really only hunting dinosaur bones and having dinner. And not also looking for little girls. We are open to the defense. Silence won’t cut it.

What did Madame Oprah know and when did she know it about them boys? and their proclivities?

Again, Hegseth blew 93 billion tax dollars on shrimp and lobster and crap? 100 billion US in the Pentagon budget that was excess, so they decided to spend it on bullshit? we need this investigated. By the Ways and Means committee of both house and Senate. we need to know how much is grift, who Pete knew who got contracts wink wink nod nod, which buddies got tax-payer money? there was grift here. had to be. buddies and family.

Again, who went and gave poor Marco them over-sized shoes? hhhmmm, JD’s camp?

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