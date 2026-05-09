mutations and so non-existent changes across divisions (no evidence of genetic drift); we have reported theoretical person-to-person spread but I argue NO, those who are/were afflicted touched the same source…I argue there is NO evidence of person-to-person here…so calm down…do not fall for the hucksters selling you stuff now…anti-virals et al. turn it off….these are money hungry whores.

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we have HANTA (this one linked to the now outbreak is called the Andes strain or virus basic to South America (mortality about 40 to 50%)) usually (Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome or HPS from the Americas and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome or HFRS from Eurasia), as we do have HENDRA and NIPAH as well as LASSA viruses (most respiratory) etc., most if not all spread by bats and rats, rodents (exposure to rodent populations). Point is that these are very nuanced in terms of very little risk to humans especially if exposure to rodents is little if any, and once there is supportive care once infected e.g. breathing care (ventilation, ECMO etc.), one can recover well.

Why the hell would we have these people confined on the ship MV Hondius? Makes absolutely no sense. Key is not to isolate people on a ship, or in confined spaces, as you are actually incubating pathogen then….key is to take them off the ship, keep them isolated and apart, give them supportive care, proper ventilation, and ensure the environment is clean of material that provoke rat and rodent proliferation and feces etc. Remember, hygiene is the critical approach as is sanitation, ventilation, environmental cleanness. Forget the typical COVID fake fraud surgical masks, they never worked. we need no lockdowns, no masks, no closures, NOTHING, no vaccine, no Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. fraud deadly unsafe mRNA vaccine…NONE…take NONE! just moderation and common sense and work to contain this small episode with isolation of those exposed (acute contact tracing and epidemiological surveillance for prudence) to burn out risk period. Nothing more. Supportive care. There is no treatment. One can be tested for HANTA virus antibodies if exposure is suspected.

Point is, at this time, and I see no data, no clinical, medical, scientific, or evidence data to suggest that the public is at any risk and that this, whatever it is, is virulent and infectious to the low risk general population. Especially health infants, children, teens, young adults, adults etc. Of course, we must always be prudent with granny and grandpa not only for this but for all exposures given their immune system is declined and flattened with age e.g. immunoscenescence.

I am concerned by our inept crooked stupid moronic incompetent people like those at HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. using some version of an over-cycled PCR process to denote most people as positive for HANTA (implying asymptomatic transmission and person-to-person spread) to create a fake fraud non-pandemic (we never even had a COVID pandemic, does not exist…pandemics) for political purposes especially as poll numbers are so low. I am especially concerned about the drive to use mRNA vaccine on the population. I am concerned about the lies already from the government and misinformation and I am concerned about the hucksters pushing shit on us like ivermectin for this. Please stop this bullshit!

Understand what it is, FIRST, get the proper comparative effectiveness research completed with proper large sampled sized pragmatic randomized controlled trials placebo controlled etc. for these entities…stop foisting weak uncontrolled improper weak methodology research onto the public. Be honest above all things. Stop using any issue to make money! Stop! You money whores! Just stick to the science! The truth.

Wager me, I bet you, I bet you that by these midterms November 2026 and November 2028 for federal elections, mRNA vaccine will STILL be on US market and expanded.

Wager me!

That my friends below is Howard Lutnick in photo with Epstein strolling on the beach NOT discussing getting Howard little girls to fuck since that was all the men who sought Epstein wanted, NO NO NO, Howard was discussing the sea shells. Not fucking little braces girls!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

12 LIES underpinning the 95% false-positive ‘PCR-manufactured’ fake, ‘asymptomatic transmission lie’ COVID pandemic; this was NEVER a pandemic!: 1)100% lie about asymptomatic spread 2) the lie about

recurrent infection pre-Omicron etc. (even that) 3)lie about inferior natural immunity to vaccine induced immunity 4)the lie of equal risk of severe outcome if exposed 5)lie that lockdowns work

Dr. Paul Alexander

May 05, 2026

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Continuation of the 12 lies:

6)the lie that masks (surgical and cloth masks, all man-made etc. also) used in COVID worked and work (not even today) to curb transmission of a viral respiratory pathogen, no one ever wearing one of those COVID masks, blue surgical, all, not one worked, could have never worked, we were made into total fools; there is ZERO evidence anywhere globally in the past or up to today that any COVID mask worked, not one! it was a lie! the mask is and was a talisman at best…a virtue signally entity 7)the lie that this was a pandemic for it never was a pandemic, one may argue that we have never had a pandemic, it is a ‘made up’ construct for money making reasons 8)lie that the PCR ‘process’ (we know to be 95% false-positive above 30 cycles) was detecting culturable, infectious, lethal pathogen above 24 cycles 9)lie that mRNA technology that underpins mRNA COVID vaccines was safe and needed 10) lie that COVID mRNA vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ when no study even up to today, no randomized controlled trial, no proper trustworthy science, none, has shown these vaccines to be effective or even safe, not one! Not one study, no data, no credible data, has shown that they ever curbed hospitalization or ICU or death, in adults or children! Not one! 11)the lie that you could stop spread of an infectious pathogen by closing borders and quarantining, when the pathogen of concern has an animal reservoir and has already been spreading withing the borders 12)the lie that you could conduct mass testing of asymptomatic persons to be of any benefit and the lie that you could mass test the general population

100% lies, lies, and more damn lies!

All of COVID was a fraud, a lie!

And POTUS Trump fell for it and the catastrophe really is his refusal to admit the great mistake he made, that he was misguided, and that his approval of OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer Moderna Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine actually harmed Americans and caused deaths…much as I supported and do support him, he was catastrophically wrong on all things COVID and the Task Force fed him lies and wrong information to spew daily on the platform….it is wrong for him to continue to praise his OWS policy when it failed AND harmed. I want him to stand up and face this and tell the truth and be honest with the public once and for all and help make Americans WHOLE again e.g. reverse the PREP ACT liability shield, reverse the 1986 child vaccine injury act, implement a victim compensation fund for all those harmed by the OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine etc. recognize the failure and work to fix it, not cover it up as has been done…just look, RFK Jr. of all people got a job at HHS purposely to cover up mRNA deadliness and to go silent on it. Imagine that.

POTUS Trump was wrong then and is wrong to state today that the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines worked! I know he was misled and he believed it was real but soon after understood it was not real and that the lockdowns and vaccine were a failure and caused harms…

95% if not all of those who tested positive with the PCR process were false positive, that means, we shut down society and took people out of society for NO reason, there was no reason to lockdown nor take people out of school or society and that killed!

This was a 95% false-positive ‘PCR-manufactured’ fake ‘asymptomatic transmission lie’ non-pandemic

I will complete the list later. The 12 are not exhaustive.

COVID, all of it was a lie, all, the lockdowns, the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that was unsafe and untested yet remains on market as HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. refuse to remove it and actually expand it more.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

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Also:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com