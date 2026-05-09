Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hantavirus-pulmonary-syndrome/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20351844

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Primum non nocere
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**** Friendly Public Service Announcement for those in USAr ****

The PREP Act Emergency Extension afforded legal liability immunity is still in place and will be until Jan 1 2030.

The legal immunity covers ALL vaccines... all of them... irrespective if the vaccine is currently in the market place or is in development.

Moderna has a Hantavirus mRNA "vaccine" ready to roll out.

This is ALL coordinated.

Never forget that

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