Clowns, all clowns. May be ‘loyal’ but inept, wholly unqualified. I argue most of POTUS Trump’s cabinet is unqualified. He was underserved and subverted term one, so I guess he opted for loyalty as his first criteria term two, but God damn it, to put so many idiots, ding dong dolts in the cabinet term two sets us back. Bigly. We have thieves in our congress stealing from us and leaving our kids and grandkids bankrupt, but a cabinet and people heading our agencies who are just inept, incompetent, technically sloppy and pure morons. I challenge them after one year to point to anything of benefit to USA they have done, any of them, save enrich with bitcoin etc. Anything? And this Epstein nightmare, getting legs by the day, is devastating. For it reveals the underbelly and filthy and decay and feral nature, animal beast nature of rich men in USA and globally…and women…of people in positions of power and connection. That they would fornicate with little girls. Yes, I get all the eugenist aspect and super race et al.

God help USA and I sure hope POTUS Trump can clean house and reset. The American people are sour.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com