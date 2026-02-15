Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

value added of this information? https://nypost.com/2026/02/13/us-news/rfk-jr-admits-i-used-to-snort-cocaine-off-of-toilet-seats-while-discussing-germs/

Reply
Share
carla's avatar
carla
2h

The prices of the Wellness Company are too high! We need affordable IVM and menben, Fenben, and others! Affordable id .50 cents per pill for IVM.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture