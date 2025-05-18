Look carefully, 3 people holding down one child to vaccine them…something is way wrong in the photo…the domination…the power, the abuse. Knowing it does not work and most of it is very dangerous and harmful.

Baby above saying ‘bissh, what the hell you doing here’?

I learn so much from you…you people give me hope…a hat tip for you today! You are better than I, among the best. Great people, no matter where from. We want to do good, to do great things to fix this place.

I love different opinions and I love when we do not agree for it gets me to think, I do not hate when we disagree, I actually love it, I learn, and hope I can share back with you…our aim is to inform, agitate, educate, motivate our kids and grandkids looking on so that they may fix the world we are leaving them, fucked up as we have made it, but we got to soften it up for them…take the edges off a bit, give them some meat to sink their teeth into, they don’t have what it takes…today….we got to get them there…we need to set the table so to speak, for them…

I wish my father was here so that I can talk to him. But I will find him as we all would, our loved ones, people we want to find, on the other side one day.

A couple of oldies to take the temperature down…as a teen listened to this…boy I missed those simpler times.