Tom Cotton IMO is a RINO seeking to hobble President Trump's agenda. Elbridge Colby is a critical pick to shake up the Bush/Cheney neocons at DoD and putting USA first. SWAMP rears its head via Tom
to block him; I do not trust Tommy boy as he plays with language when he speaks, veteran and all, I do not care! Trojan? I look at him like McCain! But when Elon piped up, worried me; he has lots
of diapers to change, he has work to do…can he just work to get his exploding unsafe Tesla cars safe, maybe take a trip to MARS on your rocket…please…oh but I made a mistake, then he would not be available to spread his seed to help get our population replacement rate to 2.3…he is making a good effort on his own…so my mistake. stay here Elon, we NEED you…
To be honest, I think the day this dude told Americans to go fuck ourselves in the face over the H1-B visa issue, turned me off complete…I realized then that he had a quasi-mental issue then and game over for me. I have no respect for him after that.
All the same, Hegseth has revealed already he is a junior and any help he can get at DoD, then that’s good…
