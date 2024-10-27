Tom Fitton & Judicial Watch (I know Tom personally & he is such a decent man, brilliant, American loving patriot safeguarding election integrity) scores a major win! REUTERS: "US appeals court says
counting ballots received after Election Day is illegal"; Decision may influence mail-in voting practices in 20 states, said it was illegal for states to count mail-in ballots received after Election
Day, siding with Republicans in a case challenging Mississippi's five-day grace period”, The ruling, opens new tab by a conservative three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not strike down Mississippi's law but called into question mail-in voting practices used in about 20 states nationally, in a voting-rights fight that many predict will end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.’ ‘Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley praised the decision in a statement.
"This is a major win for election integrity, upholding the law and commonsense ballot safeguards," Whatley said.’ ‘The decision only directly applies to states under the 5th Circuit's jurisdiction: Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.’
This is a great decision. The question is, WILL IT BE **ENFORCED** ON EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE?
We have in this country a large number of laws against crimes as the ones now being committed. Think of Clinton, Obama, Holder, Bush, Biden, (Trump?), Harris, Pelosi, Schiff, Dimon, Bernanke, Powell, Yellen ... on and on. They've gotten away with a plethora of crimes for which we have plenty of laws and, had those laws been enforced, those individuals would be rotting in prison or hanging from a noose.
The problem is that THE LAWS ARE NOT ENFORCED for a special class of Fat Rat psychopaths.
So pardon me if I don't get too excited about this announcement.
Before we go on to another article, how about answering your last comments that Harris isn't a communist and won't hurt America. If you think that, you're not paying attention.
There are plenty of ads out on her with her own words. The mere fact that she is not helping the people in the devastating hurricanes is enough for me, but if you think she's actually okay, then a lot of people will leave this site permanently.