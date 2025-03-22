came to this country to commit violent crimes, flood the country with fentanyl to kill thousands of Americans, and create chaos and destabilize the nation.’ ‘Tren de Aragua is an enemy of the United States, simply because of what they did when they arrived here.

So we will do everything we can to remove every member of Tren de Aragua from this country as quickly as possible to save American lives. And that's what the president did.’

Tom Homan: «’We know that Tren de Aragua came to this country to destabilize it. They are connected to the Maduro regime, to the military and law enforcement, we know that. They came to this country to commit violent crimes, flood the country with fentanyl to kill thousands of Americans, and create chaos and destabilize the nation.

So the president used his authority through executive action and invoked the Alien Enemies Act. It's the right thing to do. Tren de Aragua is an enemy of the United States, simply because of what they did when they arrived here.

So we will do everything we can to remove every member of Tren de Aragua from this country as quickly as possible to save American lives. And that's what the president did.’

Tom Homan, former Deputy Director of ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement), has played a crucial role in efforts to deport the most dangerous members of the Tren de Aragua, a criminal organization involved in drug trafficking, violent crimes, and the distribution of fentanyl, which has explicit support from Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela. Homan has led the strategy to identify, arrest, and deport these criminals to their countries of origin, prioritizing US public safety.

A notable example of his efforts is the deportation of Tren de Aragua members to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador, a high-security prison. In this case, El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele has shown support for the Trump administration in the fight against transnational crime and mafia organizations. Bukele has closely collaborated with the United States in the fight against organized crime, which has allowed the deportation of Tren de Aragua members to El Salvador, where they face severe penalties for their crimes.

This joint effort between Homan, US authorities, and the Bukele government has been part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal organizations operating both in the US and Latin America, aiming to reduce violence and drug trafficking in the region. International cooperation on these security and justice issues has been key in the fight against transnational crime and in protecting US national security.’

