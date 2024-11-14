Is Nichols right to say she would be a national security risk? Is he defaming and slandering her because she is Indian, a Hindu? I THINK she can do the job well! Yes she may not be a career intel officer but can someone with no deep background in intelligence lead ODNI? If intel decides to not send intel up to her to hide/keep it from her, that would be a crime, would it not be? Would that not be reckless and risk USA?

Nichols says Trump wants recess appointments to get folk like Tulsi confirmed.

Nichols:

‘To make Tulsi Gabbard the DNI, however, is not merely handing a bouquet to a political gadfly. Her appointment would be a threat to the security of the United States.’

IMO, I do not agree with Nichols, and I am against diminishing someone’s record just because Nichols is a democrat and hates Trump. Tulsi wore the uniform. I think she Tulsi, should go through the confirmation process and if the senate confirms her, then she should be the new ODNI Director. Fairly. But Nichols should not discredit and smear her because he is not a Republican and hates Trump, until her record is examined properly and fairly, and it be tested in front of the confirmatory senate.

I think Tulsi is well capable.

Nichols:

‘Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination Is a National-Security Risk

The Senate can stop her.’

___

