Too little too late Stamer, you emboldened & gave cover to the feral 6th century medieval mephisto radical islamist wahabi salafi shariah beasts in UK, you are SHARIA-izing UK, now you cry for stabbed
people at the hands of the low life animals you protect? You protect them...daily! "The prime minister is now delivering a statement, stating that a ‘vile individual committed a terrorist attack that
attacked Jews because they are Jews and attacked Britain because of our values’.’ Starmer added: ‘So many Jewish families first came to this country as a place of refuge, fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on people.
Radical islamist, that type of extremist islam remains the gravest threats to the west, good governance societies.
‘And Britain welcomed them.’
Starmer stressed that while Britain provides Jewish families with a ‘home’, it is increasingly becoming a country where Jewish schools and temples now require round-the-clock’ security amid swelling antisemitism.”
Stop the crap Stamer, you prosecute people with hate laws who question the shariah-ization and NO GO zones in Britian.
The wolf is at the door, insider, and I am afraid inside the USA courtesy of Bush Jr., and Obama, Ovomit and Biden…Trump has a huge mess on his hands to rid USA of the risk. Merkel did this, lit the funeral pyres of Europe.
Israel blames Starmer for ‘toxic anti-Semitism’ after synagogue terror attack
Israel has accused Sir Keir Starmer of failing to curb a “toxic wave of anti-Semitism” ahead of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
An attacker was shot dead by police moments after he targeted worshippers at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester shortly before 9:30am.
Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in the car and knife attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
In a post on social media site X, Gideon Sa’ar said authorities in Britain had “failed to take the necessary action to curb this toxic wave of antisemitism and have effectively allowed it to persist”.
He added: “The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain, and on its campuses.”