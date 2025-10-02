attacked Jews because they are Jews and attacked Britain because of our values’.’ Starmer added: ‘So many Jewish families first came to this country as a place of refuge, fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on people.

Radical islamist, that type of extremist islam remains the gravest threats to the west, good governance societies.

‘And Britain welcomed them.’

Starmer stressed that while Britain provides Jewish families with a ‘home’, it is increasingly becoming a country where Jewish schools and temples now require round-the-clock’ security amid swelling antisemitism.”

Stop the crap Stamer, you prosecute people with hate laws who question the shariah-ization and NO GO zones in Britian.

The wolf is at the door, insider, and I am afraid inside the USA courtesy of Bush Jr., and Obama, Ovomit and Biden…Trump has a huge mess on his hands to rid USA of the risk. Merkel did this, lit the funeral pyres of Europe.