Israel blames Starmer for ‘toxic anti-Semitism’ after synagogue terror attack

Israel has accused Sir Keir Starmer of failing to curb a “toxic wave of anti-Semitism” ahead of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

An attacker was shot dead by police moments after he targeted worshippers at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester shortly before 9:30am.

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in the car and knife attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

In a post on social media site X, Gideon Sa’ar said authorities in Britain had “failed to take the necessary action to curb this toxic wave of antisemitism and have effectively allowed it to persist”.

He added: “The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain, and on its campuses.”

