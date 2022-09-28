Malhotra is saying stop this COVID shot now intimating that overall, looking at the absolute benefits and drawbacks of the vaccines, it’s time to halt their usage and allow authorities and other experts to closely examine the data to see if the vaccines should be used again down the road’

This doctor Malhotra inspires people like me for he stood up while his medical colleagues kept their heads up their ars*s pretending the fraud shot they pushed down our throats are effective. We need to follow the $ with them for I have never believed that they are that stupid given the evidence persons like me and McCullough and Yeadon and Vanden Bossche and Risch have given them for 2 years now and certainly for this fraud shot. Something took place, they were incentivized directly or indirectly and we need to know how and why they would abandon patients this way. Malhotra is a hero.

This is the type of evidence Malhotra looked at to help form his analysis and conclusion (reversal, abrupt hard turn) that the COVID gene injection was potentially never needed and must be stopped given the harms:

Pay attention to the risk of survival persons under 70 always faced, day 1, table below, with this COVID virus. Near 100%. And remember, the median/mean age of death from COVID remains at about 82 years old and persons who succumb have serious underlying medical conditions. COVID did not and just does not kill healthy persons and yes age remains, on its own, the key risk factor. COVID kills beyond life expectancy of 78 or 79 or so. It does not cut years of life. This is important to consider. But remember too, that we know of 90 year olds who got COVID, with no medical conditions and even some with, and pulled through with early treatment.

See Part 1 and Part 2 of his publication reversing his position on the COVID gene injections:

‘A doctor who promoted COVID-19 vaccines is now calling for health authorities around the world to pause the administration of two of the most-widely utilized COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the benefits from the vaccines may not outweigh the risks.

“There is more than enough evidence—I would say the evidence is overwhelming—to pause the rollout of the vaccine,” Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and evidence-based medicine expert, told The Epoch Times.

A paper from Malhotra detailing the evidence was published on Sept. 26.

Among the citations is a recent reanalysis of the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials that concluded that vaccinated trial participants were at higher risk of serious adverse events. He called the study a “smoking gun.”

Malhotra also pointed to the lack of reduction in mortality or severe disease in the trials, which were completed in 2020.

Taking into account death rates and other figures since then, the number of people who need to be vaccinated to prevent a single COVID-19 death ranges from 93,000 for people aged 18–29 to 230 for people aged 80 and older, according to an analysis of UK safety and effectiveness data by the Health Advisory & Recovery Team.

The author also noted that serious side effects have been detected after the trials, such as myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation.

Overall, looking at the absolute benefits and drawbacks of the vaccines, it’s time to halt their usage and allow authorities and other experts to closely examine the data to see if the vaccines should be used again down the road, according to Malhotra.’

