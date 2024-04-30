The peer-reviewed journal space is almost completely captured by BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime. Which is precisely why a recent study entitled, Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic getting published in a scientific publication is such an historically important event in this post scamdemic new normal.

The study abstract states the following:

Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations. This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020. Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections. The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia. Unlike Australia, where assessing the statistical impact of COVID injections on excess deaths is relatively straightforward, UK excess deaths were closely associated with the use of Midazolam and other medical intervention. The iatrogenic pandemic in the UK was caused by euthanasia deaths from Midazolam and also, likely caused by COVID injections, but their relative impacts are difficult to measure from the data, due to causal proximity of euthanasia. Global investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, based only on the relative impacts of COVID disease and vaccination, may be inaccurate, due to the neglect of significant confounding factors in some countries.

Well in advance of the commencement of the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” the UK government most presciently ordered unprecedented servings of Midazolam, such that the hospitals were overstocked with this deadly euthanasia drug.

A couple of damning charts from the study which establishes how “coincidental” the UK government’s foresight really was in ordering staggering amounts of Midazolam ahead of their peaceful culling: