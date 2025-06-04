“It’s coming," he said. “These 2 million known gotaways scares the hell out of me", adding some could be terrorists.

"This scares the hell out of me and I’ve been doing this for 40 years," he repeated.’ A Bataclan and similar terror style attack is coming, Homan is telling us and he knows.

“I’m convinced something’s coming unless we can find them.”

A "gotaway" means an unlawful border crosser, who is directly or indirectly observed making an unlawful entry into the United States; is not apprehended; and is not a turn back - according to the US government.”

Top US border chief warns new terror attack 'worse than 9/11' is imminent

‘Donald Trump's Border Czar dropped a bombshell terror warning, claiming a “9/11 or worse” is imminent. Tom Homan blamed the immigration and border policies of the previous White House administration under Joe Biden for his terrifying prediction.

Appearing on Fox News, he was asked by host Sean Hannity whether America was at risk of a "9/11" style attack. Homan pointed to what he claimed were nearly two million migrants that entered the country illegally during President Biden's tenure.’

