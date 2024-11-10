Let us look at these staggering few but key points:

‘Trump won Bucks County, the largest swing county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and filled with wealthy suburbanites, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in over 35 years. This was also true for the Amish community in Lancaster County. He also won rural Anson County, North Carolina, which is approximately 48% black. This was the second time a Republican won the county since Reconstruction (1876). In addition, Trump won 55% of Latino voters in the state of Texas (14 of the 18 counties along the Mexican border), including Starr County with about 57.7% of the vote after voting Democratic in past presidential elections for 132 years straight. Almost 50 percent of Muslim American voters in Dearborn, Michigan cast their votes for Trump. Shit, Even Tim Walz’s home county went for Trump.’

‘In contrast, Trump has spent the last eight years talking to America, and has held over 900 rallies across America talking about the issues that concern the American people, and the American people have responded with the largest landslide in 40 years.

If the Democrats fail to examine this election cycle, to improve their ability to understand folk living paycheck-to-paycheck, they will continue to flail in defeat. They will never win when to them everything is about race, ethnicity, gender, and identity politics. Not to forget that if the democrats continue to blame all ills on white people, males in particular, why would they expect them to support you when you push them away? My only question is, will the corporate media return to objective and fair journalism? This remains to be seen. I just hope they realize their narratives and activism were rejected, as well as the horrible identity politics of the Democrat party.’

‘It is not grounded on Latino Hispanic paycheck to paycheck. Paycheck to paycheck doesn't matter what your ethnicity is or what sexual organ you have. If you're a paycheck-to-paycheck voter troubled every week or every month, you're more likely to consider and vote for Donald Trump on logic alone. The fact is a lot of white collar mutha fuckas living paycheck-to-paycheck too.’

