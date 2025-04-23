Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

edward
2h

Tranny is something I will never be able to understand. Or homosexuality. How could anyone prefer the whiskered cheek or the hairy legs of a male instead of the soft smooth warmth of a woman's body with pretty curves. That is being transparent. The opposite gender is a beautiful creation.

4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Stephanie S
1h

Mace is an utter idiot and a disgrace to her constituents. And I am a constituent. I hope to God she gets primaried and I will vote for whoever runs against her. She claims to be a “Christian “ and brags about not screwing her boyfriend in order to get to a prayer meeting. Her language isn’t appropriate for the office.

You, Paul, called out Hegseth but because she’s single and only committing fornication it’s okay?! Like I said, no one holds the high moral ground but if you are going to call people out for it, be consistent.

2 replies
13 more comments...

