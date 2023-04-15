Transgenderism & gender sterilization surgeries, puberty blockers, breast removal & genital removal in young children: in my opinion, if you are a doctor or parent or teacher or guardian & encourage
& ensure this is done to a child, to extent that they cannot consent & cannot properly weigh benefits versus harms, that they are unable to consent yet you do this, you should be fined $ & imprisoned
I would call on the courts to investigate you and hold proper hearings and impose the strictest punishments up to life in prison with hard labor; IMO, you must be punished to the harshest extent of the law (whatever the judges decide & even if legal US judges decide beyond life imprisonment) for you are destroying the lives of children; doctors should be imprisoned for this, licenses stripped for life! All their monies stripped away!
For each suicidal child and those who take their lives in regret over this woke MADNESS!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz is allowing these procedures and requesting that children, who can not make these decisions on their own because of hormones, gaslighting and brainwashing, can remove the parents totally. You can come from other states and have the procedure done as well...without parents or parental consent. DISGUSTING!!! A Drag show was conducted on 4/13 for kindergarten thru 3rd grade students in the Minneapolis Public school District. This has to STOP!!
This is blatant child abuse