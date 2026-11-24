that is Lutnick with pedofile Epstein in photo below at the time Epstein and other high level Palm Beach Long Island type Hamptons type McLeans Virgina type men many Jewish were fucking little girls provided by Epstein…that’s the cover up…what did Lutnick know? was he telling Epstein here in this beach stroll to stop fucking little girls?

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Back to the sex chips spy scandal involving Lutnick, Jensen Huang NVIDIA POTUS Trump orbit et al., continue here:

by the rich and powerful to make money on the markets? these fuckers. pure INSIDER trading in our face. these crooked fuckers, lying thieves. who? Democrats best investigate for we are watching and we will send them packing in 2028...how could the NVIDIA board reinstate Jensen Huang prior to the completion of ANY investigation into his actions...was he a spy for China? did he breach national security of USA? how could Trump declare innocence because he is ‘your friend’? he is not your friend Mr. POTUS...stop embarrassing yourself. was his sex friend a Chinese spy? did she steal our secrets? what was transferred to China? has our military been weakened? what was Epstein buddy Lutnick financially rewarded? what did he transfer to China? did he breach US national security? Is Lutnick a Chinese spy? a double agent? who in those I named were targeted by a foreign intelligence operation? How could NVIDIA take Trump word and other US officials such as ‘oh my career is so God damn over Vance’ view to re-instate him? how did these people benefit? did Trump sons benefit financially? Lutnick? who in Trump world? What we are talking of here rises to high crimes and treason. Remember Julius and Ethel Rosenberg? did Democrats at high levels benefit financially and so may cover this up? it cannot be hidden for if the US military, our national security was breached, we the people need to know and people heads need to roll...we need hang people if we find out they did this knowingly and made money too fucking around with our safety. courts, judges, juries, tribunals...we need their input now to define guilt or innocence. Freeze all and remove Huang from board a second time.

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