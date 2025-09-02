Thank you POTUS Trump. Strike at the source.

No member of the U.S. forces was injured in the strike, Trump said.

“Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America,” Trump said. “BEWARE!”

The Caribbean needs massive US military presence 24/7 for 10 years if you want to end the drug trade and flow of narcotics into Florida etc.

Trinidad is being used as a trans-shipment point for narcotics headed up into USA, into Florida, originating out of the Latin American nations and the arab Syrian Lebanese community in Trinidad in the Caribbean and others appear to be financiers of illicit drugs into Trinidad and out of Trinidad as it is trans-shipped for the USA, repackaged…the killings by drug gangs is over the drug route once in Trinidad and protection to get it to a certain point to then be shipped via smaller vessels. No doubt there must be involvement by high level connected people in the society and similar such Caribbean island nations, the governments, some nefarious police, military…these people are poor, low wages, oppressed situations and the new government in Trinidad the UNA, headed by the female Prime Minister The Right Honorable Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, has vowed to work with Trump to stem the illicit drugs through the twin island nation Trinidad and Tobago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela and was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang.

The president said in a social media posting that 11 people were killed in the rare U.S. military operation in the Americas. He also posted a short video clip of a small vessel appearing to explode in flames.

“The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States,” Trump said on Truth Social. “No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America.”

The video appears to show a long, multi-engine speedboat traveling at sea when a bright flash of light bursts over the craft. The boat is then briefly seen covered in flames.

The video, which is largely in black and white, is not clear enough to see if the craft is carrying as many as 11 people. The video also did not show any large or clear stashes of drugs inside the boat.

After Trump announced the strike, Venezuelan state television showed Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores walking the streets of his childhood neighborhood. A television presenter said Maduro was “bathing in patriotic love” as he interacted with supporters.

“In the face of imperialist threats, God (is) with us,” Maduro told supporters.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had first announced the strike earlier Tuesday, shortly before Rubio left on a trip to Mexico and Ecuador for talks on drug cartels, security, tariffs and more.

In a brief exchange with reporters before departing Miami for Mexico City, Rubio deferred questions about the specifics of the strike to the Pentagon. He said the drugs on the vessel were likely headed to Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.

For years, Rubio has spoken out against Maduro and other Latin American leftist governments and supported opposition leaders. In 2018, during Trump’s first term, Rubio told Univision there was a “strong argument” to be made for the use of the U.S. military in Venezuela. He’s also accused Venezuelan officials of aiding drug traffickers.’

The strike, which took place on Tuesday morning, hit a boat with members of the Tren de Aragua, a transnational gang from Venezuela, a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government, according to the president.

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere,” the president added in the post where he shared a 29-second video of the strike.

The strike took place while the boat was in international waters and was transporting “illegal” narcotics. It was en route to the U.S.’