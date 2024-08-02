'Tren de Aragua', get to know this name, this gang’s name.

We have this gang taking over communities from within…

John Fredericks on his show today had Mr. X who was afraid of being identified had his apartment block taken over by this gang…in America…taking over rental buildings…

We need Trump to get back to Presidency to get his arms around this but you must understand, that these people are evil animals and have orders to kill US law enforcement, and it will not be telling them ‘hey, stop’…no, there will need to be war to deal with them, there must be a national awakening about this deadly gang for they are emerging big in New York and Miami etc. and they are vicious…we need a Bukele like leader (El Salvador) to build the MEGA I call MAGA jails and deal with them…this is not even anymore about people coming in illegally and taking your jobs, its now about your life, your safety…

People we have literally a military occupation of parts of US with this gang who are terrorizing the public, walking around with massive guns patrolling their block…you need to understand this is what the whole open border policy has done…they are controlling apartment blocks in Miami, New York etc.

“They’re carrying out their criminal activity. They’re extorting. They’re sex trafficking,” Rolando Vazquez, an immigration lawyer, said. “They’re trafficking drugs … murders, contract killings. I’ve been threatened by this group.”

This is coming to a community near you.

You got to understand illegals have bought US small companies like lawn companies etc. and they employ criminals in their organization…this is larger than you know. Roofing companies, lawn companies, water treatment companies etc. They are getting into these smaller companies and running legitimate workers and companies off the job sites for these are gangs and criminals involved. Undercutting local businesses to wash drug terror money.

'Ghost criminals': How Venezuelan gang members are slipping into the U.S.

Cases linked to Tren de Aragua, including sex trafficking and a shooting, show how hard it is for border agents to vet migrants from nations that won't provide criminal background info.

Deadly alliance brewing between MS-13 and bloodthirsty Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang behind NYC cellphone robberies, FBI fears

This is the dangerous Venezuelan gang infiltrating the US that you probably know nothing about but should

Venezuela’s ‘largest’ criminal gang operating inside US, linked to retired police officer’s murder

Venezuela’s largest criminal organization is now operating across major cities in the United States, with at least one of its members connected to the death of a retired police officer. The gang, Tren de Aragua, has a reputation for wreaking havoc across Latin America and is now fully operating in Chicago and Miami after its members joined the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border, according to a report.

Henchmen for Venezuela's dictator and many of the South American country's worst criminals have crossed over the US border and are now causing chaos in major American cities, including Dallas, Miami and Chicago , multiple sources tell the DailyMail.com.

‘Yurwin Salazar-Maita, 23, helped to lure, abduct, and murder the officer in November, a common tactic used by Tren de Aragua across Venezuela and Latin America.’

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)