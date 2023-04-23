Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

John Huston
Apr 23, 2023

Very nice to keep jab victims "in our thoughts and prayers," but we also need to keep those who victimized them "in our courts and prisons."

panyusg
Apr 23, 2023

Turbo cancer was a word unknown prior to Covid vaccinations. Cancers, even the most aggressive glioblastomer, took weeks or months to manifest as symptoms and takes months to kill. Most cancer take an average 3 years to kill. Today, it is shocking...takes just days to kill whether it is a relapse or a cancer for the first time.

