‘Tributes have been paid to a young Co Down bowler who died days after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Daniel Donnan from Donaghadee was taken to hospital after he suddenly fell ill towards the end of last week.

It’s understood he experienced a dizzy spell in the gym and numbness down one side of his body.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for a bleed to the brain, but medical tests revealed tumours which had already spread to his brain and lungs.

Two days ago, friends at Bangor Bowling Club took to social media asking the local community to keep Daniel and his family in their thoughts and prayers.’