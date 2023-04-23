Tributes paid to Co Down bowler (21 years old) who died within days of cancer diagnosis; should we ask if due to mRNA technology based gene injection? Do you know about TURBO cancers? Cancers in
remission suddenly flaring up & with rapid metastasis; I have always stated, we must investigate and impose heavy financial penalties and jail all those involved in COVID fraud, lockdowns to vaccine
SOURCE:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/tributes-paid-to-co-down-bowler-21-who-died-within-days-of-cancer-diagnosis/1665014214.html
‘Tributes have been paid to a young Co Down bowler who died days after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Daniel Donnan from Donaghadee was taken to hospital after he suddenly fell ill towards the end of last week.
It’s understood he experienced a dizzy spell in the gym and numbness down one side of his body.
The 21-year-old was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for a bleed to the brain, but medical tests revealed tumours which had already spread to his brain and lungs.
Two days ago, friends at Bangor Bowling Club took to social media asking the local community to keep Daniel and his family in their thoughts and prayers.’
Very nice to keep jab victims "in our thoughts and prayers," but we also need to keep those who victimized them "in our courts and prisons."
Turbo cancer was a word unknown prior to Covid vaccinations. Cancers, even the most aggressive glioblastomer, took weeks or months to manifest as symptoms and takes months to kill. Most cancer take an average 3 years to kill. Today, it is shocking...takes just days to kill whether it is a relapse or a cancer for the first time.