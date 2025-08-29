‘When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move. Your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world:



“No. You move.”

—Mark Twain’

This is beautiful by him, this is a great human being, I know him. Support his substack, he needs support. excellent warrior.

This statement by Twain really sums it up for today I have planted myself like a tree for I am being asked to change my voice and words on mRNA vaccine, to now openly support it and do interviews now supporting it and write a few stacks. In support. And step back by questions. This is floated out to me.

But I just cannot. I support POTUS Trump, I still do and ant him to succeed. I do think there are great things he can do and accomplish. I will still support Trump as I do think he is a good man, seeks to do good, badly treated, can get to Rushmore, flawed too in many ways and have made catastrophic mistakes with his OWS lockdowns and approval of mRNA vaccine that was unsafe (but he did not know, he trusted, but he knows now for many years it is unsafe) and he will need fix that…and I worked for him prior. As a senior advisor HHS. But I cannot now be in support of mRNA Malone Bourla et al. vaccine. I see what others have done. I see the Bhattacharya’s and Makary’s and Oz’s and Prasad’s of this world, I see the bull shit and games and lies and misdirection and con on us all. I am not them. I see the game, look like things are being done to help the nation yet job really is to shut it down, shut dissent down. That is their role, and you need think carefully, to help ensure mRNA vaccine, deadly as it is, is mainstreamed. Their job is not to stop mRNA but to keep it. Making you think they are stopping it. Or working to. Not the case.

I stood up prior and will never change.

I want to serve USA and the people for good and to help save lives and to serve POTUS Trump. But if to get a position in Trump gov again I must support mRNA and OWS lockdowns, then I cannot. I will not compromise my integrity. OWS lockdowns killed and never worked, and the Malone mRNA vaccine failed and never worked and killed and will never work. The day I saw RFK Jr. put Malone in one of the advisory groups, I realized this is all a gong show, a facade, a farce. A pure con on the American people.

I see nothing really has changed in our health agencies. Nothing. I will not be part of that.

This is my position and thank you Tritorch.

From TriTorch below.

Transcript

Rick Munn : Okay, what I'm going to say, maybe you won't like it, but I don't care because I'm not here to say things that you like, I'm here to try and keep things real. If you want to retain your freedom, long term, then you're going to have to lose some other stuff along the way. Some sacrifices are going to need to be made, by you, by me, and by everybody else. We're in a war right now with the globalists—that's a fact. We're being assaulted on all fronts: medically, physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually—you name it, they're coming after us. And not only us, but our children, the younger generation, and the elderly - the older generation - and everybody in between. It's an all out assault. It's a war. And nobody goes to war without losing something, or sacrificing something. What exactly that will be will depend on the individual, but some things are going to have to go. You're going to have to lose some stuff in some battles to win the war. Let me give you an example: these so-called 15 minute cities that are being proposed, how do we combat that? How do we make sure that doesn't happen? Well, protests are being organized which is fair enough. Letters are being written to MPs which will do absolutely nothing, so what do we do? We get people together and purposefully disobey whatever they set in front of us. So if they say: You can't go more than 15 minutes, you go more than 15 minutes

They say you can't leave your zone, you leave your zone And then what? They fine you. They maybe haul you before the court. You might even serve some time in jail. If that's what it takes, then so be it. If you have enough people together they cannot possibly process all the fines, and they cannot possibly prosecute all the people that refuse to pay the fines. We. Must. Resist. And we must resist in numbers. And if you have to take a hit to the pocket or spend some time behind bars than so be it. But these people need to go, and we need to be prepared to sacrifice. That includes me. That includes you. That is the reality where we're at right now.

So when they say, “move”, we say: “No. You move.”

___

