Troubling stack by Hulscher, well done for alerting us! "New Gates-Funded Microneedle Patch Implant Installs Both mRNA and Quantum Dot Markings Into the Body Planned for deployment during the next
plandemic, a biological “vaccine” passport controlling who can shop, dine, or travel.' 'widespread development of microneedle patch “vaccines” for use as the next Malone Bourla mRNA delivery platform
‘The team notes that such patches could be “administered on demand during pandemics,” language that foreshadows a universal compliance tool for emergency health directives.
In the original 2019 Gates-funded prototype, quantum dots were limited to simple color patterns. Now, paired with machine-learning and error-correcting codes, these patterns can store entire data strings — vaccine type, manufacturer, batch number, date, and even dose sequence — and be read by AI in milliseconds. The technology combines three elements — gene delivery, biometric ID, and AI verification — into a single dissolvable implant small enough to fit on a postage stamp.’
Is this the making of the passport system? As Hulscher asks, a ‘biological vaccine passport system. Unlike a paper card or QR code, these microscopic tags cannot be lost, deleted, or forged — they are literally part of the body.’
‘Once applied, the dissolvable needles inject two payloads:
mRNA-LNP cargo, delivering the genetic instructions for spike or other protein production.
Quantum-dot microparticles, which embed a binary pattern of medical data into the dermis for long-term storage ( signal retention ~98 % for three months in pig models ).’ Hulscher writes.
and vaccine’, Hulscher: ‘Now revealed in a new Gates-funded study titled, On-patient medical record and mRNA therapeutics using intradermal microneedles, this technology has advanced dramatically since 2019 — the same microneedle patch can now deliver mRNA and store a complex digital record of that injection directly beneath your skin.’
