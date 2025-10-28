‘The team notes that such patches could be “administered on demand during pandemics,” language that foreshadows a universal compliance tool for emergency health directives.

In the original 2019 Gates-funded prototype, quantum dots were limited to simple color patterns. Now, paired with machine-learning and error-correcting codes, these patterns can store entire data strings — vaccine type, manufacturer, batch number, date, and even dose sequence — and be read by AI in milliseconds. The technology combines three elements — gene delivery, biometric ID, and AI verification — into a single dissolvable implant small enough to fit on a postage stamp.’

Is this the making of the passport system? As Hulscher asks, a ‘biological vaccine passport system. Unlike a paper card or QR code, these microscopic tags cannot be lost, deleted, or forged — they are literally part of the body.’

‘Once applied, the dissolvable needles inject two payloads:

mRNA-LNP cargo , delivering the genetic instructions for spike or other protein production.

Quantum-dot microparticles, which embed a binary pattern of medical data into the dermis for long-term storage ( signal retention ~98 % for three months in pig models ).’ Hulscher writes.

and vaccine’, Hulscher: ‘Now revealed in a new Gates-funded study titled, On-patient medical record and mRNA therapeutics using intradermal microneedles, this technology has advanced dramatically since 2019 — the same microneedle patch can now deliver mRNA and store a complex digital record of that injection directly beneath your skin.’

