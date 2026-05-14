Trudeau did it; when he was losing, he legalized weed in Canada, and now we see weed, psychedelics being mainstreamed by the US government & now stuff on UFOs...any means to distract the public whom
the government thinks are a bunch of morons and stupid ill informed easily misdirected people...I don' think so and the government should re-think its position; who gives a damn about UFOs when we
just engaged in an illegal and wrongful war on Iran…weed, psychedelics, and UFOs…the real question is, how does legalizing any of those benefit the society? simple question.
I used to think Hunter was a deviant and so did the devil think same. Now we are re-thinking this as may be a flawed judgement, in terms of when we stack/compare Hunter to present administration officials.
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