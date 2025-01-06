Trudeau, PM of Canada, is about to step down, he has no choice! Liberals will be wiped out in next election, can even lose party status if he remains! A matter of tomorrow, day after!
Trudeau and his liberals have been an utter disaster for Canada and the conservatives IMO are no different but better for Canada at this time; I will sleep one eye open with Pierre but I could still
get some sleep, with Trudeau, you cannot, for he/his/hers/their/them etc. is always doing something devastating on Canada. Again, we keep the Conservatives on a short leash.
NDP, forget about them, though I like his colorful hats, but he is a pure Canada hater and even worse than Trudeau, if that is even possible.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
its a matter of hours...this beast set police on me for speaking out against the lockdowns and vaccines on Parliament hill. I will not forget him...I have zero good to say about him, he suffered people in COVID, him and Ford and Kenney et al.
PAUL ALEXANDER: Dr. Paul Alexander is a board adviser for the “Taking Back Our Freedoms” group, and is a former science adviser to then-U.S. President Donald Trump who urged the administration(opens in a new tab) to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 policies. In a July 4, 2020 email to the House Oversight Committee and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alexander wrote about allowing low risk populations to become exposed to the virus naturally.
“There is no other way, we need to establish herd (immunity), and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups (to) expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” he wrote.
Health experts warn that flouting safety measures in order to catch COVID-19 in an attempt to "get it over with"(opens in a new tab) is not a safe way to build up antibodies against the virus, instead recommending following regional health guidelines and getting vaccinated.
Alexander also released a pre-printed, embargoed report(opens in a new tab) on the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. The final version of the report did not conclusively support the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, nor did the version that Alexander leaked.
Preprinted reports are often provided in order for researchers to ask colleagues and peers for comments, otherwise known as an informal peer-review process. As the British Medical Journal explains, these works are under embargo(opens in a new tab) "to ensure that health information reaches the public domain in a responsible manner."
At an anti-lockdown rally in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, Alexander told parents to “stand up now” and refuse to vaccinate their children until pharmaceutical companies and the government waive their liability protection. Canada, however, currently has a Vaccine Injury Support Program(opens in a new tab) (VISP) which provides financial support to those who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after Dec. 8, 2020. Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine(opens in a new tab) for children ages five to 11.
On Feb. 5, Alexander tweeted photos of a large crowd at the convoy in Ottawa, writing: “What the media won’t show you!” Media outlets covering the event have reported widely on the number of people attending the convoy in Ottawa and in other cities across Canada.