Trump (45) posts video of truck showing hog-tied Joe Biden; now you know 45 trolls you democrat deepstate RINO media biotches 24/7 & no one is getting hog tied but you biotches loved when your media
freakshow Kathy Griffin held staged head of 45 in her hands; you biotches did not mind that, oh it was a joke then, well, you morons, twisted sick pedos, 45 was joking too; the joke's on you! BIOTCHES
If a conservative did this to a democrat POTUS, the media would be 24/7 on them, destroying them, but it was ok for 45…
you hypocritical bitches…
45 lives in your head 24/7…ha ha ha
Did these bikers look pleased that Biden was on their girl?
The left's hypocrisy knows no bounds. They're posting about killing Trump. But sure, let's get big mad about Joe being hog tied...
Yes, the joke's on them in the end. And the left can't meme, or take a joke, they have no sense of humor.